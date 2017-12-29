Best of 2017

Cold wave continues in J&K, likely to remain dry

Leh was coldest at minus 11.4, followed by Kargil at minus 9.2 degrees Celsius.

By: IANS | Srinagar | Published: December 29, 2017 2:09 pm
Jammu and Kashmir, Cold wave, j-K weather, J0K temperature, leh laddakh, kashmir cold, india news, indian express news CRPF Personnels warm themselves on the banks of Dal Lake during a cold and foggy day in Srinagar. (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)
The cold wave continued unabated in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. It is likely to remain dry during the weekend.

“Minimum temperatures remained several notches below the freezing point in the Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh region,” an official of the Met Department said.

Both Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 5.4 as the night’s lowest temperatures.

Jammu city recorded 7.6, Katra 8.2, Batote 3.2, Banihal 0.6, Bhaderwah 1.9 and Udhampur was at three degrees Celsius.

