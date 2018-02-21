Ceasefire Violations: Border villages continue to live in fear

While, Army said the unprovoked firing was initiated by Pakistani posts, locals say both sides resorted to heavy shelling. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi/File) While, Army said the unprovoked firing was initiated by Pakistani posts, locals say both sides resorted to heavy shelling. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi/File)

As ceasefire violations and shelling at the border continues, villages along the Line of Control (LoC) are living under the shadow of fear. A day after the shelling on LoC in Churanda village left three civilians injured on Monday, residents fear the return of old days when cross border shelling triggered mass migration from several villages in north Kashmir’s Uri district.

“After six years, we witnessed heavy firing and shelling in the village,” Ghulam Qadir told The Indian Express.

“The tension is quite visible in the village, however shelling stopped from both sides around 9 pm,” he said. “The villagers are scared and the shelling reminds us of the days when they had to leave their homes to save their lives,” he said, adding that Indian post in Churunda and Pakistani post at Khwajabandi targeted each other. “Shells even landed in civilian areas on both sides.”

Churanda is the last village on the LoC in Uri, located on a mountain top beneath Hajipeer sector. The area had earlier witnessed ceasefire violation between India and Pakistan. In October 2012, three civilians, including a woman were killed in ceasefire violation. Two months ago, a woman was injured at Kamalkote village in a similar incident. The ceasefire between India and Pakistan in 2003 had brought some respite to border villagers in Uri. “Tension between India and Pakistan gives us sleepless nights,” said Zaffar Ahmad, a resident of Nambla village. “We fear old days of the shelling will return and we will be forced to migrate again,” he said. “Dozens of civilians were killed or injured in shelling before 2003, since then we had witnessed peaceful days, now it seems things are returning to old days.”

