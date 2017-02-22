Bail to separatist leader suspended

A sessions court in north Kashmir Bandipora district on Wednesday suspended a lower court order granting bail to hardline separatist leader Masarat Alam.

The sessions court suspended the Bandipura Chief Judicial Magistrate’s order granting bail to Alam in a case registered against him under Unalwful Activities Prevention Act in the district in 2015.

The court suspended the operation of the bail order till February 27 on a state government plea against the bail to the separatist leader.

Currently lodged in Sumbal police station, Alam was arrested in April 2015 under UAPA for allegedly chanting anti-national slogans and waving Pakistani flag at a rally held to welcome senior separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani at Airport road here.

He was subsequently booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) but it was quashed by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.