Alert security personnel foil bank robbery bid by militants

The alert security personnel foiled a bank robbery bid on Monday by militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

“The militants appeared at the Bugam branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Kulgam and tried to loot the money. The alert security personnel present there, however, foiled their attempt,” the police spokesman said.

He said the robbers fled from the spot due to the alertness of the security personnel. “A manhunt has been launched to nab the perpetrators,” the spokesman added.

