Specialised in Head & Neck cancer: 93-bed cancer hospital to come up in Mazgaon

“The Intimation of Disapproval is in place and it will take around three weeks’ time to gain Coastal Regulation Zone’s (CRZ) clearance. After this, we will apply for commencement certificate from BMC,” an official from Can Care Trust said. It will take around three months for construction to begin. (Representative Image) “The Intimation of Disapproval is in place and it will take around three weeks’ time to gain Coastal Regulation Zone’s (CRZ) clearance. After this, we will apply for commencement certificate from BMC,” an official from Can Care Trust said. It will take around three months for construction to begin. (Representative Image)

A specialised cancer care hospital is slated to come up in Mazgaon after it got clearance from the civic body. The proposed 60-metre high building under Can Care Trust, got its final approval last Thursday. The 15-storey hospital with 93 beds will cater to the increasing number of cancer patients. Tata hospital alone receives over 70,000 cancer patients from across India in a year. Planned with a budget of Rs 140 crore under PPP, the hospital will specialise in head and neck cancer treatment and will cost at par with Tata Memorial Hospital. According to doctors, head and neck cancer constitute for 40 per cent of all cancers in India.

“The Intimation of Disapproval is in place and it will take around three weeks’ time to gain Coastal Regulation Zone’s (CRZ) clearance. After this, we will apply for commencement certificate from BMC,” an official from Can Care Trust said. It will take around three months for construction to begin.

The cancer hospital will be equipped with surgical, radiation and chemotherapy facilities along with the facility to lodge patients. Officials from Can Care Trust, a non-profit organisation, said cancer patients usually have to wait for six months for treatment to commence at Tata hospital. The hospital in Mazgaon aims at handling 25,000 in-patients and over 1.1 lakh outpatients in a year.

The 15-storey building is among the likes of J J and Jaslok hospitals, which have been awaiting government nod to increase the height of their hospital buildings beyond 45 metres. Under the Maharashtra Fire Services Act, there was a restriction on height of hospitals above 45 metres due to safety concerns.“I had proposed an amendment to this in the Assembly. The Bill was passed in 2014 that said if the height of the hospital building is beyond 45 metres, commissioner can recommend it to the state Urban Development department for permission,” said MLA Amin Patel.

“Can Care Trust’s hospital is the first hospital in Maharashtra to benefit under this amendment. The building proposal was approved and all the right fire safety measures will be adopted,” Patel added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App