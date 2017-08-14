Southern Army chief discusses security preparations for Independence-Day with CM Devendra Fadnavis

Lieutenant General P M Hariz (File Photo) Lieutenant General P M Hariz (File Photo)

Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General P M Hariz met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on August 11 to discuss about the security-related preparations for the Independence Day celebrations, among other issues.

A press release from the Southern Command, issued through the Defence PRO, stated, “Lt Gen Hariz, GOC-in-C Southern Command interacted with Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, on August 11. He thanked the Chief Minister for his constant support to the Armed Forces in the state.”

