Won’t attend meets if Sukhwinder Sukhu present: Virbhadra Singh

AFTER ATTENDING a joint meeting with HPCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu during AICC general-secretary Sushil Kumar Shinde’s four-day visit to Kangra, Mandi and Kullu, CM Virbhadra Singh has said he had chosen to go “ekla” (alone) in future. During a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting Monday ahead of the state’s Assembly’s monsoon session, the CM said he had decided not to attend any more public/workers meetings in which the HPCC president would be present. Instead, he would rather continue with his own tours, he said.

During most of the Congress workers’ meetings attended by the CM and PCC president, their differences had come out in the open, leaving little scope for meaningful deliberation on poll strategy and unity in the party. “I have decided: Ekla Chalo Re,” he told MLAs, raising some of his grievances over how he was treated by some party leaders, including Transport Minister G S Bali, who had hosted a meeting in his constituency and coined a slogan of ‘Raja to runk’ against him.

Earlier, the CM had sparked a row by reportedly asking the AICC general secretary not to trust some leaders, who he termed “black sheep” of the Congress. Bali retaliated by organising a parallel show of strength rally at Nagrota Bhawan and invited Shinde. Former Congress MLA Nikhil Rajore lashed out at Virbhadra Singh (in his absence) at the rally with a counter allegation that that it was the CM who was the black sheep as he had promoted him (Rajore) to defeat the official Congress candidate.

“I have instructed my lawyers to file a defamation case against this person,” Virbhadra told the CLP meet Monday while refuting Rajore’s allegations. Another issue Virbhadra highlighted in the meeting as a reason for not sharing dais with Sukhu was that his (CM’s) “stature was being undermined in use of photographs.” He claimed some posters put up in Kangra had his picture much smaller but Sukhu’s were “more prominent and larger in size.”

