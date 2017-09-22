Will win 50 seats this time: Himachal BJP President

Satpal Singh Satti Satpal Singh Satti

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Satpal Singh Satti is confident of victory in the Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year. In an interview to Rajesh Chander Sharma, he discusses a range of issues, including allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his predecessor Prem Kumar Dhumal. Excerpts:

As state BJP chief, it’s your third consecutive term and it’s going to be second Assembly election. So what do you think went wrong last time?

It’s easy for the media to say there was anti-incumbency. But had there been anti-incumbency, we would not have got 26 out of 68 seats. In my view, there were different reasons in different constituencies. Somewhere wrong candidates were selected, somewhere other factors were at play.

How has your experience been heading the state unit?

My party has this concept of joint leadership. So although I am heading the state unit, every party worker is playing an important role.

The state BJP unit is said to be divided into two camps led by Dhumal and Nadda. How do you manage these camps?

Dhumalji has been chief minister twice and Naddji has been a state minister and now he is a minister at the Centre. Both are strong leaders and both are working hard for the party. There is no groupism, we are one; only our rivals divide us into camps.

How are you preparing for the next Assembly elections?

We have been preparing for the Assembly elections for the last one year; now we are just waiting for the elections to be declared. Many Central ministers have visited the state in the recent past. Amit Shahji has come to the state for a third time in the last few months. Parivartan Rath Yatra was held in the four parliamentary constituencies. Programmes are being chalked out.

How many Assembly seats do you expect to win this time?

Fifty — it’s mission 50 or Ab ki baar pachaas ke paar.

Will you fight the elections with the face of Modi, or declare your chief ministerial candidate?

Only the central leadership or parliamentary board will decide this.

Who all are the chief ministerial candidates: Dhumal, Nadda or someone else?

Don’t want to comment on this. This will also be decided by the central leadership.

Your supporters want to see you as the next CM. Is this a possibility?

I don’t think about such things. Only the party will decide.

When your party leaders criticise Congress, they criticise Virbhadra only. Why?

He is the chief minister and is involved in corruption. He is facing many cases. The Congress under his leadership was defeated in all the four Lok Sabha seats, lost two Assembly bypolls, didn’t do well in panchayat elections, and the Shimla Municipal Corporation results are there for all to see. So his performance speaks for itself.

Were the Shimla Municipal Corporation results up to your expectations?

Not exactly, as we were hoping to do better.

How many seats did you expect to win?

Twenty-plus. However, we are happy with the 17 seats we got as it was a historic achievement of our party.

There were allegations of corruption against Dhumal as well.

All those cases were false; they did not stand up to legal scrutiny. Dhumalji didn’t have to get bail.

Virbhadra alleges it’s vendetta politics behind all the cases he is facing.

All the cases against Virbhadra started during the UPA rule. He should go and protest outside the houses of Sonia and Manmohan. There is no vendetta politics from our side.

He wasn’t spared on the day of his daughter’s wedding. There was an early morning knock at his door by a CBI team.

What marriage at an age of 55 or 56 years? Virbhadra was trying to play the victim card. No invitation cards were distributed, there was no news about the wedding, no minister was present on the occasion. CBI had no idea about the function. They were just doing their job.

