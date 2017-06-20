Who will be Shimla’s mayor, deputy mayor?

Scenes of victory at Shimla after Municipal Coporation polls results. (Express photo by Pradeep Kumar) Scenes of victory at Shimla after Municipal Coporation polls results. (Express photo by Pradeep Kumar)

ALThough Kusum Sadret, a woman councillor elected from Annandale ward by defeating former mayor Jenny Prem, is tipped to be the BJP’s first mayor, insiders Monday said the decision was yet to be finalised.

“The party leadership will meet tomorrow before the scheduled election of the mayor and deputy to make a final choice. State BJP president Satpal Satti was with the councillors even today during the oath-taking ceremony. Had it been today, he could be decided there an then. But now, we have time to take a final call,” said Shimla MLA Suresh Bhardwaj and party chief whip.

However, Rakesh Kumar, who was first an Independent (a BJP rebel), is likely to be made deputy mayor.

“I have been told by the party leadership that they will restore my prestige and respect sentiments of the workers who elected me. I hope they will certainly do it,” said Kumar.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App