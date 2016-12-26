White Christmas after 25 years in Shimla

Shimla: Tourists enjoy first snowfall of the season on the Christmas eve, in Shimla on Sunday. PTI Shimla: Tourists enjoy first snowfall of the season on the Christmas eve, in Shimla on Sunday. PTI

Hundreds of tourists, who were in Shimla for the Christmas break, were in for a delight when the hill station received the season’s first snowfall on Sunday morning. This was the first “white Christmas” in Shimla after 1991. Manmohan Singh, director at the Shimla meteorological centre, said that as per their records, Shimla witnessed snowfall on Christmas the last time in 1991.

Watch What Else Is making News

“We had predicted rain and snowfall on December 24 and 25. As per fresh forecast, the weather will be normal and bright Monday onwards,” he said.

Dinesh Malhotra, MD of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, said: “We were eagerly waiting for the season’s first snowfall and it was great that it came on Christmas. This is expected to boost tourism and benefit hoteliers,” he said.

Meenu Kalotra, a tourist from Jammu, said: “White Christmas came to Shimla after years. We are lucky we are here at this time. It was a great experience.”