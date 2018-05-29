Water crisis: Vikramaditya gives three-day ultimatum to Shimla MC

Former youth Congress president and Shimla (Rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh Tuesday gave an ultimatum to the Shimla Municipal Corporation to end the ongoing water crisis in the next three days, failing which he will take it to the streets with hundreds of Congress activists and local Councillors.

Addressing a press conference, the Congress MLA questioned Mayor Kusum Sadret’s tript to China as Shimla residents are facing the worst-ever water scarcity.

Demanding sacking of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor Rakesh Sharma for failure to perform their functions and meet the emergency situation at the time of peak tourists season, he said,“This is heights of irresponsibility. Even, Shimla MLA Suresh Bhardwaj, who is a cabinet minister, has been missing from the scene as people were protesting in the streets,” he said.

