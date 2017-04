Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh Sunday condoled the death of former MLA of Dharamshala Assembly Constituency Mulraj Padha, who passed away on Saturday at his native place Khaniara in Kangra. He was 85. Transport minister G S Bali who attended the last rites of Padha said he was a “grounded person who had always worked for the welfare of the common citizens and farmers.”

