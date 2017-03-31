Virbhadra Singh government restores land to Patanjali trust

Submitting to pressures, Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday decided to restore 96.3 bighas of land to yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth for setting up a centre for yoga and ayurveda-related research and production of herbal medicinal plants at Kalhog (Kandaghat) in Solan.

The land lease, which was earlier granted by the BJP government in 2010, was cancelled by the Congress government led by Virbhadra Singh after it came to power in 2012-13.

However, after a meeting with Baba Ramdev last month, the CM had agreed to restore the land.

However, the government, which took up the matter at its Cabinet meeting last month, had put a condition on Patanjali Yogpeeth to withdraw its case filed in the High Court against the cancellation of the land lease in 2013, which the trust promptly did.

At the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, the matter was placed for consideration again and the CM decided to restore the land, which was given to the trust on a 99-year lease for a token amount of Rs 1 per annum in 2011.

Total amount payable by the trust as per lease agreement was Rs 17 lakh.

The cabinet, which held a marathan meeting on Thursday, also decided to entrust the retail business of sale of liquor to HP Breweries Corporation since there were only a few bidders for the liquor vends in the state.

The cabinet also cleared a proposal to give land on lease to political parties.

