Two cows die, seventeen families left homeless in forest fire in Kullu

As many as 17 families were rendered homeless and two cows burnt alive in a fire that spread from nearby forests, reducing six houses to ashes at Dangeni village in Nirmand area of Kullu district on Friday. Though two other cows were rescued in critical conditions, there was no loss to human life.

A senior official at Nirmand said the fire spread to the residential area from the nearby forests. “Most of the houses were adjacent to the forests. As they were far away from motorable road, it was not possible to reach the spot immediately,” said the official.

Senior officials from administration have reached the spot and efforts are underway to provide relief to the victims. They will be lodged at temporary shelters, said a policeman.

