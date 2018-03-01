Top Himachal official gets central posting

Tarun Shridhar, Additional Chief Secretary (animal husbandry department), on Wednesday was transferred to the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Government of India (GoI), as a secretary.

Shridhar, a 1984-batch IAS officer, was empanelled as secretary to the GoI some months back and was awaiting his posting. Shridhar had earlier served the Centre twice in the ministry of petroleum and agriculture, besides various positions in Himachal Pradesh, including additional chief secretary (power, personnel, forest and environment).

