To ring in the New Year, tourists throng Shimla

With snowfall predicted on New Year’s Day, massive crowds are thronging the hill station leading to massive traffic snarls. The hotels are packed to capacity and celebrations to ring in the New Year began by early evening on the Ridge and Mall road on Saturday. Long queues of tourists vehicles crossing Parwanoo barrier from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi ,Chandigarh and Jammu was not unexpected but local administration at Shimla and Solan admit that it is higher than anticipated, considering that demonetisation has put a damper on tourism.

More than 3,500 vehicles had entered Himachal Pradesh alone from Parwanoo till between 8 am to 3 pm on Saturday against the normal arrivals of 1,800 vehicles. During the preceding night, a record 3,000 Shimla-bound tourists vehicles crossed Parwanoo against 300 to 400 on average weekends. Many tourists had to drive around the cart road of Shimla to get a parking space and many had to spent long hours to reach their hotels. HPTDC lifts taking tourists up to the Mall Road also witnessed long queues.

DW Negi, Shimla’s Superintendent of Police said, “Most parking lots in the town, including two newly opened multi-storey parking near HPTDC lift and Chhota Shimla were fully packed by 2 pm forcing us to open new areas and sealed roads to enable tourists’ to park their vehicles safely.

“There has been a slow movement of the vehicles right from Shoghi to Shimla barrier as record 2,000 vehicles had entered the town in just seven hours time till 3 pm as per count done at Shoghi. This is actually than the number of vehicles which we had expected. We are keeping a close eye on the situation and traffic cops, senior officers and police personnel were on around the clock duty to ensure that traffic movement is not blocked and tourists don’t feel inconvenience,” said Negi.

The Ridge is the most happening area, apart from the fashionable Mall road, which is buzzing with activity. Winter carnival organised at the Ridge has proved a big hit with thousands of tourists thronging to dance to the high beats of the DJ and band. The police have been keeping a close eye on the safety of the tourists as entire town is covered under CCTV camera,beside policemen and women deployed every where.

In the latest forecast done by the MeT during the day, there are high chances of snow anytime during next 12 hours .Except January 2,Shimla and many other areas of Himachal Pradesh are set to experience snow till January 6. “Right from Christmas Day, we are at toes to ensure that all arrangements including water supply, sanitation and traffic mobility is maintained in the town.

Police and district administration along with the tourism department have made all arrangements to facilitate the tourists to enjoy the New Year celebrations. Now, since the MeT has predicted the snow,obviously we have more arrivals. It’s mainly the younger crowd between 25 to 50 ,which have chosen Shimla for their celebrations”, said Mayor Sanjay Chauhan.

Deputy Commissioner Solan Rakesh Kanwar said, “We have deployed additional force force on the Parwanoo-Shimla National Highway for an unhindered movements of the tourists vehicles. Rush is really unexpected and long queues of the vehicles could be seen as if all roads are leading to Shimla”.