Three more days in police remand for rape accused Colonel

The 56-year-old Colonel arrested in connection with rape of a Lieutenant Colonel’s daughter early this week was remanded to police custody till November 27 on Saturday, when his earlier three-day police remand ended.

“We still required his custody as certain things need to be corroborated with the girl’s statement, her medical examination report and phone call details,” said an official. The girl, in her statement under section 164 of the CrPC, had said the Colonel forced her to consume liquor at his house before raping her.

