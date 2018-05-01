Solan DCP sets up four teams, appoints nodal officers to demolish illegal hotels and resorts from today

Hotel Shivalik in Kasauli. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Hotel Shivalik in Kasauli. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

THE TOURIST destination of Kasauli, which till recently saw massive construction activity, will witness a drive aimed at razing illegal hotels and resorts from Tuesday. Acting on the Supreme Court orders for demolition of illegal hotels, unauthorised parking lots and resorts, Solan Deputy Commissioner Vinod Kumar has set up four teams, each with nine members, to carry out the demolitions.

The four-page notification, approved on April 28, has names of all four teams and their coordinators, apart from executive magistrates and appointment of nodal officers for every department viz law and order (civil administration), police, Town and Country Planning (TCP), Public Works Department (PWD), Pollution Control Board and medical departments.

“The teams have been set up to carry out hon’ble Supreme Court orders. The action should begin on Tuesday by all means. Everything will be done as per law and proper arrangements have also been made to dispose of the debris,” the DC told the Indian Express over phone.

Hotel Narayani in Kasauli. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Hotel Narayani in Kasauli. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

According to his orders, the teams will be required to report at 9.30 am sharp on May 1 at Dharampur PWD rest house with manpower and machines. The team members are mainly officials drawn from various government departments, including irrigation and public health, HPSEB, TCP, revenue, tourism and police.

In all, 13 hotels and resorts will be facing demolition. There are three hoteliers who, however, have been given two weeks additional time to vacate the premises. A few have also decided to take up demolitions on their own before the deadline, said a senior district official.

The DC has also made Solan Subdivisional Magistrate overall in-charge of the demolition drive. “He is further directed to ensure scientific disposal of the debris,” said Vinod Kumar.

The TCP department will also take pictures and also video of the demolitions in case of every building and floor declared unauthorised and illegal by the Supreme Court in its April 17 order.

Before the ground action, the TCP department will serve the orders to all the owners whose buildings (hotels and resorts) would be razed as per proceedings done already and structures identified.

Some of the hotels will be demolished up to six commercial floors, apart from parking lots, rooms and places of common activity. A hotel owner, who refused to be identified, said, “After they lost the case in the Supreme Court, there was no option for them to seek relief from anywhere. But, they want the government to enforce same order in other towns, including Shimla, Manali and McLeogdanj to uphold the Supreme Court findings that lives can’t be endangered to make money.”

