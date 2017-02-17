Singapore govt to invest Rs 2,500 cr on ‘Smart Hill Town’ in Himachal

The Singapore government has agreed to invest Rs 2,500 crore for the first “Smart Hill Town” of the country in Himachal Pradesh. The integrated proposed town will come up on Jathia Devi, near Shima airport in an area of 450 bighas. The Himachal government, which has given its nod to the project, will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Singapore government on February 27.

Himachal’s Urban Development Minister Sudhir Sharma will lead the state government team to Singapore to sign the MOU.

Making this announcement, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh said the proposed Smart Hill Town was expected to have a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), international education zone, entertainment zone, integrated townships, a convention centre, parks, shopping malls etc.

Presiding over a review meeting of Municipal Corporation(MC) of Shimla, the CM stressed the need for giving Shimla utmost priority and completing the ongoing work of beautification of the town and roads at the earliest so as to include Shimla in “Smart City Mission”.

Praising the Shimla Mall Road restoration project, renovation of Rani Jhansi Park and the conservation of heritage zones, the CM expressed his desire for installation of a few musical fountains in the town, besides the ongoing renovation projects of roads and parks of Shimla and lightening the streets and tunnels with LED lights.

Underlining the need for speeding up of shifting the vegetable market to Darni Ka Bagicha and the Anand Mandi (Grain Market) and Timber Market to Shnaan and Malyana, Singh attributed the delay of construction of Town Hall to the belated vacation of the premises despite repeated requests. He set a deadline of June 2017 for completion of the work.

Chief Secretary V C Pharka directed that the work on foot bridges be started by March 25 after completing all the formalities along with the work of Sanjauli Sports Complex with installation of LED screen in Sanjauli.