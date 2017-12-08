Shimla’s prisonbreak: How three Nepalis escaped Kanda’s three-layer security facility

A guard on duty outside the Model Central Jail Kanda, nearly 14 kilometres from Shimla (Express Photo/Pradeep Kumar) A guard on duty outside the Model Central Jail Kanda, nearly 14 kilometres from Shimla (Express Photo/Pradeep Kumar)

One of the three undertrials who escaped from Kanda’s modern central jail and was on the run, was nabbed by the police late Thursday night. Prem Bahadur, a Nepali national who was initially imprisoned in connection with a rape case, was arrested from the Sayari forest area of Kunihar in Solan district, two days after he escaped the prison.

Bahadur, 22, along with Leela Dhar, 22, and Pratap Singh, 27, had scaled the prison wall on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

What were they in prison for?

Dhar was arrested in connection with a murder case, while Bahadur and Singh are accused in rape cases. Dhar was arrested under sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC under FIR no 199/2015 registered in Kullu.

Singh was arrested under sections 376, 377 and 4 of POCSO Act under FIR 13/2016 at Mahila Thana, New Shimla.

Bahadur, 22, was arrested under sections 363, 366 and 376 under FIR no 119/2014 at Rampur (Shimla). He had been taken to Ranpur for the hearing of his case on December 1 and later brought back.

How did they escape prison?

All three prisoners, residing among 15 others in Barrack No 4, answered their last roll call at 10 pm on Tuesday night. Between 4 and 4.30 am, with the help of a steel blade, the prisoners cut the iron bars of the inner gates of the prison. After reaching the prison’s outer wall, they used the support of construction material, including pipes and iron bars found lying around, to scale the 16 foot wall and escape. It was later found that the escapees had left their footwear inside the jail compound.

They other prisoners lodged in Barrack No 4 could not reveal information on the incident.

While a three-layer security is mandatory in the prison at night, it was found that only two guards were on duty that night. They have been suspended, and an inquiry is underway. DGP Somesh Goyal, who is also DG (Prisons), later admitted that the incident occurred due to sheer negligence of the guards.

An alert has been sounded, and the police are on the lookout for the other two escapees. Authorities believe it will be difficult to arrest the two if they manage to return to Nepal. Nearly 30 prison personnel have joined the hunt for the prisoners.

