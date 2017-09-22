Shimla rape-murder case: HC pulls up CBI, asks it to file comprehensive report by Oct 11

Protesters at Gumma in Shimla district. (Photo: Pradeep Kumar) Protesters at Gumma in Shimla district. (Photo: Pradeep Kumar)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday again pulled up the CBI for the slow pace of investigations in the rape and murder case of a minor schoolgirl. During the hearing, the CBI filed a status report which did not convince the bench on noticeable progress even as CBI claimed that it was awaiting a report from Gujarat-based Central Forensic Science Lab about the brain-mapping test of the five suspects in the case. The suspects had been sent to Ahmedabad two weeks back.

The court has asked the agency to submit its detailed report by October 11. The special bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Sandeep Sharma, asked the CBI to show some tangible progress in the investigations.

The CBI also informed the court that the accused were still in Ahmedabad and the awaited reports are likely to be received within a fortnight. The probe agency so far has not made any fresh arrest in the case. It has, however, arrested eight police officers, including IGP Zahur H Zaidi and DSP Manoj Joshi, in case related to custodial death of Suraj singh, one of the six suspects arrested by the state police SIT on July 13.

Earlier too, the High Court had also expressed its displeasure about the CBI probe on August 2, and later on September 6. Fixing the next date of hearing for October 11, the court told the CBI to filed a comprehensive report to enable the court to make out where the investigation was headed as its today’s affidavit hardly gave any clear indication about the same.

