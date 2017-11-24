Top Stories
Shimla rape, murder and custodial death: Judicial remand of nine cops extended till Nov 25

By: Express News Service | Shimla | Published: November 24, 2017 3:49 am
shimla rape and murder case, gudiya rape case, shimla rape murder case, indian express While eight officers were arrested on August 29, former SP (Shimla), D W Negi, only was arrested last week. (Representational)
The CBI court Thursday extended the judicial remand of nine police officers, including IGP Zahur Zaidi and former SP Shimla D W Negi, till November 25.

While eight officers were arrested on August 29, former SP (Shimla), D W Negi, only was arrested last week.

The case relates to a 16-year old girl who went missing on July 4 on her way back from school.Her body was found two days later.

The SIT set-up by the police, later, had arrested six persons. One of them, Suraj Singh, had died in police custody on July 18.

The CBI, which is investigating the case, had arrested nine police officers in the custodial death case.

