Shimla rape, murder and custodial death: Judicial remand of nine cops extended till Nov 25

The CBI court Thursday extended the judicial remand of nine police officers, including IGP Zahur Zaidi and former SP Shimla D W Negi, till November 25.

While eight officers were arrested on August 29, former SP (Shimla), D W Negi, only was arrested last week.

The case relates to a 16-year old girl who went missing on July 4 on her way back from school.Her body was found two days later.

The SIT set-up by the police, later, had arrested six persons. One of them, Suraj Singh, had died in police custody on July 18.

The CBI, which is investigating the case, had arrested nine police officers in the custodial death case.

