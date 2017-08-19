Shimla rape-murder and custodial death: High Court tells SIT chief, others to file affidavits

A day after the Himachal Pradesh High Court pulled up CBI, a bench comprising acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Sandeep Sharma on Friday directed state police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) head Zahur H Zaidi and other members to file in a sealed envelope their affidavits relating to the investigation they had done in the case of the recent rape and murder of a Class X schoolgirl near Shimla early July.

The HC was hearing a suo motu PIL based on newspaper reports.

The court told the officers, who were summoned today, to file their individual affidavits by August 24.

Beside Zaidi, who was Shimla’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) at the time of incident, other officers included the then Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bhajan Dev Negi and Deputy SP (Theog) Manoj Joshi, besides SHO (Kotkhai) Rajender Singh and an investigating officer in the case.

During the hearing on Thursday, the bench had expressed its displeasure over tardy investigations despite its orders to hand over the investigation to the CBI.

On Thursday, CBI had filed a second status report, which the court also considered but got it re-sealed in again. The HC had given two weeks to CBI to complete the investigations, which also include a case of custodial death of Suraj Singh, a Nepali national who was one of the six accused in the rape-murder case.

The 16-year old girl had gone missing on July 4 while on her on way back home from the school at Mahasu. On July 6, her body was found dumped at Halaila village in the forested area. The autopsy confirmed rape and murder.

CBI examines 100 persons

Meanwhile, the CBI on Friday said it had examined around 100 persons in the case. “We can confirm interrogation /examination of around 100 persons, who also include some of the suspects .Two of the four persons whose pictures were uploaded on a Facebook page were also examined,” said a CBI spokesman in Delhi.

