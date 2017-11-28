Shimla: One booked on rape charges

A 25-year-old woman alleged she had been raped several times over the past few years by a man who she claimed was a taxi driver (Representational Image) A 25-year-old woman alleged she had been raped several times over the past few years by a man who she claimed was a taxi driver (Representational Image)

A 25-year-old woman approached the Bolieu Ganj police Sunday alleging that she had been raped several times over the past few years by a man who she claimed was a taxi driver. In her complaint, the woman that the accused, who is absconding, had been sexually abusing her on the pretext of marriage. Shimla SP Soumya Sambasivan said the police had lodged an FIR and that a probe was on.

