Shimla: Naldehra golf course to get Rs 10-crore facelift

The famous tourist destination of Naldehra near Shimla, known for its British-era golf course, is set to become an international golfing site following the state government’s initiative to undertake an ambitious project for developing eco-tourism park and upgrade of existing properties there. This was announced by Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Eco-Tourism Park at Naldehra, to be completed at a cost of Rs 10.63 crore. The project would be executed jointly by the state tourism department and Tourism Development Corporation with financial assistance from Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The CM said the golf course, which is one-of-its-kind in the entire north India, will see upgrade of facilities to meet international standards.

“There will be separate paths for mules and pedestrians so that visitors can walk free and enjoy the natural splendour of Naldehra. Effective steps would also be taken to check soil erosion, protection of forest area, besides renovating the existing club house, cottages and providing facilities of rain shelters, public toilets, restaurant etc.,” he said.

The golf course at Naldehra was established in 1905 by the then Viceroy of India Lord Curzon. Since then, it has turned out to be full-fledged golf destination and leisure destination, which is visited by a large number of tourists round-the-year.