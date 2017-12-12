Mandi: 6 killed in accident

Rescue operations in progress after a major landslide at Nirmand near Rampur Monday, which killed six persons. Pradeep Kumar Rescue operations in progress after a major landslide at Nirmand near Rampur Monday, which killed six persons. Pradeep Kumar

SIX PERSONS were killed and eight injured when the Tempo they were travelling in skidded off the road at Kango near Sundernagar in Mandi Monday.

Reports said the vehicle had a Punjab registration number and was on its way back from Ner Chowk after a wedding. All those in the vehicle were from Ambala, sources said.

The deceased were identified as Mahender Pal Dakar, Rani, wife of Dakar, Neelam Reddy, Dharampal, Adam and Shashi Oberoi, police said.

Mandi deputy commissioner Madan Chauhan, who visited the spot and later spoke to the driver of the vehicle at Sundernagar Hospital, said, “The driver apparently lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp downhill curve. He said he spotted a biker coming from the opposite direction and to save him, he swerved the vehicle and lost control.”

“Four seriously injured passengers were referred to PGI, Chandigarh, while four others are admitted at Sundernagar Hospital,” he added.

Six dead in landslide

In another incident in Ani area of Kullu district, six persons, including a minor and a woman, were buried alive when a Maruti Alto came under a major landslide.

Kullu SP Shalini Agnihotri said the victims were in the vehicle when the debris came crashing down on the car. “Efforts are under way to retrieve the bodies,” said Agnihotri.

