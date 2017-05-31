Shimla Civic polls: CPM releases first list of 11 candidates

In a surprise, the CPM Tuesday released its list of 11 candidates for Shimla Municipal Corporation polls, to be held on June 16. The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Monday had set aside the government notification to defer the polls and had given 24 hours time to announce the polls. In an equally prompt action, the CPM at a high level meeting Tuesday released its first list.

The party retained its incumbent councillor Kanta Suial from Kaithu ward and also fielded Vijender Mehra , CITU district president from Tutu. Shikha Kohli will contest from Annandale ward while Sonia Subbarwal and Kishori Dadwalia from Krishna Nagar and Lower Bazar.

Currently, Shimla Municipal Corporation is headed by the CPM but term of the body will end on June 5. Earlier, the CITU workers and CPM activists held a huge protest at Chhotta Shimla which also resulted in traffic disruption in and around the secretariat area.

