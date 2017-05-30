Shimla civic polls: After HC order, state poll panel fixes June 16 as election date

The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission on Monday announced that the Shimla Municipal Corporation polls will be held on June 16. The announcement came hours after the Himachal Pradesh High Court asked the poll panel to announce the election within 24 hours. The civic polls, which were to be held by the end of this month, had been postponed after the poll panel received complaints of discrepancies in the electoral rolls.

On Monday morning, a division bench comprising Justices Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Chander Bhusan Barowalia asked the poll panel to conduct the polls latest by June 18. “It is incumbent upon the State EC, other respondents to carry out the mandate of the Constitution and to see and ensure that a new municipality is constituted in time and election to the municipality are conducted before the expiry of its duration of five years as specified in Clause(1) of Article 243 (4). The revision of electoral rolls was required to be carried out in time by the respondents and if they have not been carried out within the time-frame, then the election has to be conducted on the basis of the existing electoral rolls,” the bench observed.

Later in the day, the commission issued a notification, announcing the civic polls. According to the notification, the filing of nomination papers will take place from June 2 to June 5, scrutiny will be held on June 6 and the last date for withdrawing nomination is June 8. The notification added that the model code of conduct has come into force.

A government spokesperson said, “The elections will be held on June 16 and counting of the votes will take place on June 17, a day before the deadline set by the high court”.

