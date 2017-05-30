Shimla civic polls: After HC order, state poll panel announces date

The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission Monday announced that Shimla Municipal Corporation polls will be held on June 16. The announcement came hours after the high court asked the poll panel to announce the polls within 24 hours. The civic polls, slated to be held by the end of this month, were postponed after the poll panel received complaints of discrepancies in the electoral rolls.

On Monday, a division bench asked the poll panel to conduct the polls latest by June 18. The order came on a petition filed by BJP worker Raju Thakur.

Opposition Leader Prem Kumar Dhumal hailed the order. He alleged that Congress tried to circumvent the Constitution by using the poll panel as a “puppet”. “Congress is not keen to face the polls as it is staring at a wipeout.”

Congress spokesperson Naresh Chauhan, however, claimed the party was ready for the polls.

