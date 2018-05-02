Rs One lakh reward for information on accused, says Himachal Pradesh Police

The Himachal Pradesh Police Tuesday announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to any person who can give information about Vijay Singh, who escaped from the spot after he allegedly shot dead Assistant Town Planner Shail Bala.

Sharing this information, a police spokesman said a massive manhaunt has been launched to nab the culprit and all escape routes are being monitored.

“Additional force have been rushed to Kasauli. The law and order situation is under control,” he said. Meanwhile, Minister for Town and Country Planning Sraveen Chaudhary has expressed shock over the incident and conveyed her sympathies with the family of the deceased who died while performing her duty.

