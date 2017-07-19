Rape and murder of 16-year-old: At protests in Gumma, Shimla, agitators want probe fast-tracked

Protesters at Gumma in Shimla district on Tuesday. Pradeep Kumar Protesters at Gumma in Shimla district on Tuesday. Pradeep Kumar

With outrage mounting over the gruesome rape and murder of a Class X schoolgirl in the Kotkhai area of Shimla district, massive protests were held on Tuesday in Shimla and Gumma, 49 km from the state capital, against the administration’s alleged attempt to “shield the real culprits”.

Addressing protesters from stage, father of the victim called for fast-tracking the CBI probe. His elder daughter by his side, the 60-year-old said: “I thank each one of you — young, old, women and children, who have made this fight as their own battle to pressurise the government for ordering a CBI probe. I sincerely hope that CBI will do justice, start the investigations immediately and get the guilty punished. My only request is that guilty should not be spared and innocent should not be framed.”

The vehicular traffic on Theog-Kotkhai state highway remained suspended for hours and thousands of natives of Kotkhai, Rohru, Chopal, Theog and most adjoining areas joined the protest.

Even as the crowd dispersed after the protest, activists of the Left parties continued trooping to the site. They also raised slogans against the police and the state government.

Notwithstanding this, Balakram Chauhan, a retired IB officer, who heads the Joint Action Committee fighting for justice, declared at the protest rally, that this was not a political protest.

“It’s a common cause as an innocent minor girl — our daughter — has lost her life at the hands of a few people, who resorted to the most shameful and barbaric act. We have no political agenda .Only goal is to build pressure on the government and also the investigating agency to make the probe time-bound,” he announced.

He also said that the JAC, in consultations with the family, will chalk out a plan for protests and will give a week’s time to the CBI to take over the investigation and ensure that no guilty person gets away.

Those who participated in the protest, which saw slogan-shouting against police and state government, included sitting Jubbal Kotkhai MLA Rohit Thakur, who is also Chief Parliamentary Secretary in the government, former BJP minister Narinder Bragta, Chopal MLA Balbir Verma (now with BJP), former Shimla Mayor Sanjay Chauhan and Neelam Sirkek, a Zila Parishad member.

Devraj Verma, a social activist and brother of Chopal MLA,said: “There is huge anger among the locals over the incident, which is unheard of in history of the area. Everyone is in shock and wants an exemplary punishment for the culprits. He also points out serious flaws in the police investigations, mainly after formation of SIT…”

In Shimla, Left-wing unions took out a massive procession in the town carrying placards and banners. Later, they held a dharna outside the Raj Bhawan and submitted a memorandum to Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Vijendra Mehra, a prominent trade union leader, lashed out at the police for attempts to shield the culprits by making allegedly arresting some lower class labourers.

“There is a need for narco-test of all the six persons (who have been arrested) and making the CBI investigations time-bound, beside fast-tracking of the trial,” Jagat Ram, CITU president, who alleged that real accused were still roaming free. “This is most shameful and gruesome crime but the police are treating real culprits as guests,” he said.

HC to hear case today

A special bench of the Himachal Pradesh High Court will hear a PIL relating to the schoolgirl’s rape and murder on Wednesday. Earlier, the hearing was scheduled for August 2.

The move comes after state’s Advocate General Shrawan Dogra on Tuesday made a voluntary mention to acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol about the need for early hearing and issuing directions to the CBI, a central agency, whom the state government had already written for a probe ‘in view of sensitivity of the matter’.

During previous hearing, Dogra had defended the police and asserted that state agency was doing its job well.

It is learnt that the state government was quite upset over ongoing protests and rallies despite its decision to hand over the case to the CBI. On Monday, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had warned the protesters against creating law and order problem in the state.

