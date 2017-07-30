Rape-and-murder of 16-yr-old: NCW raps Himachal police, govt for trying to ‘save’ accused

Already under attack from the public, Himachal Pradesh government and the state’s policy agency faced some tough questions from National Commission for women (NCW) Saturday regarding the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Kotkhai. The NCW team also visited the victim’s family.

NCW member Sushma Sahu also posed questions to Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh, who during her visit to the victim’s family had tried to dissuade them from seeking a CBI probe. “We want to know why the government was opposed to a CBI inquiry. Does that mean the government was not interested in finding the truth and get the culprits arrested,” she asked.

Sahu said the police had completely messed-up the investigations and also tried to hide facts to save the accused. The whole effort of the police look like a cover-up and thus, it has left so many gaps in the investigation.That was why the public was angry.

She claimed that the NCW team had wanted to meet the Director General of Police (DGP). But, someone else (Atul Verma) came on his behalf and hardly had any knowledge of the case.

It has to be asked why the police had not registered an FIR even after photographs of the suspects were uploaded on the CM’s Facebook page. The photographs were deleted soon and none of those suspects had been arrested, she said.

The team also met Mamta, wife of Suraj Singh, an accused who was killed in police custody. Currently lodged at Nari Niketan — a destitute women’s care centre — Mamta told the team that her husband had been framed. She also gave a clean chit to Rajender Singh alias Raju, and asserted that he (Raju) would have never killed Suraj.

Sahu said the NCW will send its report to the CBI and expects that the central agency will complete the investigations in a time bound manner.

