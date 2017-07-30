Mangal Pandey 2nd BJP in-charge of Himachal Pradesh to go as minister

Barely three months back, Bihar BJP leader Mangal Pandey was sent to Himachal Pradesh to gear up the party for “Mission 50-plus”, the party’s resolve to form the next government in the state.

As Pandey was attending the state BJP executive committee meeting here on Saturday, he got a call to join the Nitish Kumar-led NDA in Bihar, his home state.

By the time Himachal BJP’s executive committee meeting finished its second day’s agenda, Pandey was already sworn in as a cabinet minister in Bihar.

He is second party in-charge after Srikant Sharma, now a cabinet minister in UP, to get a ministerial berth in their respective home states.

During the past three months, Pandey travelled across Himachal and familiarised himself with party cadres. “The movement which the party has started through various programmes including Privartan Rath Yatra will not only be continued in a sustained manner but will be taken to its logical end. Himachal will be Congress-mukt by the end of this year,” he said in his speech before leaving for Patna.

