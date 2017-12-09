Police need to introspect why people don’t trust them: Ex-IB chief

Sahni (seated) and Haldar at the event. Express Sahni (seated) and Haldar at the event. Express

Sharing concern over new challenges posed by fringe groups and radicals within the country, former director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) PC Haldar said Friday that it was duty of the police to provide pubic security and improve quality of its interface with the citizens.

“The police-public relations suffer from lack of trust and sometimes puts a question mark on the creditability of the whole policing system. Public safety is what is expected from the police and if the police are not able to do public good, it’s clear reflection on quality of policing. We definitely needs an introspection why people don’t trust the police,”

Haldar said while delivering the first Endowment Lecture on the second-day of the Police Raising Day function in Shimla. Another guest speaker, Dr Ajay Sahni, executive director of Institute of Conflict Management in New Delhi, said the police and allied agencies were facing tremendous pressure at architectural and fundamental level and there was an urgent need of police modernisation in a phased manner. ens

