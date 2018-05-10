Shimla: Police complaint against Virbhadra for ‘evicting’ nephew from ancestral palace

Despite repeated attempts, Virbhadra and his son Vikramaditya Singh were not available for comment. Despite repeated attempts, Virbhadra and his son Vikramaditya Singh were not available for comment.

Himachal Pradesh’s former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh on Wednesday landed in an unsavoury controversy at his ancestral palace at Rampur, after he allegedly got some rooms of the property, said to be in possession of his nephew Rajeshwar Singh, vacated without informing him.

Following the development, caretaker of the palace, Mast Ram, lodged a complaint with the police against Virbhadra Singh and Pratibha Singh.

Shimla’s Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal confirmed a complaint was received at the Rampur police station alleging that Rajeshwar’s belongings kept there under locks were removed from the rooms.

“We are verifying the facts. The action, if any, shall be taken as per law,” he said. Despite repeated attempts, Virbhadra and his son Vikramaditya Singh were not available for comment.

Rajeshwar Singh, who was in Shimla, said he was surprised at the sudden action of his uncle (Virbhadra Singh). “There is no dispute relating to the property. We also had no court matter pending regarding our share in the palace. I inherited a portion of this property from my grandfather (Padam Singh of Bushehr estate). After I got information about my uncle’s act, I tried to contact him and my cousin Vikramaditya also. But they did not respond,” he said.

