Over a week after Supreme Court order, action begins against seven hotels in Kasauli

More than a week after the Supreme Court ordered demolition of illegal constructions at seven hotels in Kasauli, Town and Country Planning (TCP) department Thursday moved a formal application to Solan Deputy Commissioner Vinod Kumar, asking him to set up a joint inspection committee to execute the orders.

The Supreme Court had set out a deadline of 15 days to initiate actions against the seven hotels.

Confirming this here, Rameshwar Goyal, TCP Director, said their local officer had met the DC and handed over the copies of the Supreme Court order, besides a National Green Tribunal (NGT) judgement passed earlier. “The DC will have to set up a joint inspection committee comprising officials of the TCP department, district administration, tourism department and police for inspection of the unauthorised structures and asking the owners to vacate the portions,” said Goyal.

The DC said he has received the letter of the TCP department. “Today (Thursday), they gave me the copy of the NGT and court orders. I will certainly initiate a legal action to execute the orders,” he said.

The Supreme Court order has already spread panic among the hoteliers at Kasauli ahead of the tourism season.

“We are trying to convince the government agencies that our hotels were built before 1996 when TCP Act was not applicable. Most of the hotels have two or three floors. Look at other places, including Shimla and Manali, both key tourist spots – the number of floors are six or seven,” said a hotelier, requesting anonymity.

In fact, the hoteliers had been pinning hopes on the state government’s policy for regularisation of illegal buildings. The Congress government had also passed a bill proposing one-time relief. Initially, Governor Acharya Devvrat had held back his consent for several months and later the High Court struck down the Act.

Tarun Kapoor, Additional Chief Secretary of TCP, said the hoteliers have lost their case first at the NGT and later in the Supreme Court. “There is no authority above the Supreme Court to give them relief. The department has to initiate the action,” said Kapoor.

Gaurav Bhandari, whose family owns Hotel Pine View, though hoped the government can grant relief if the secretary (law) makes a simple clarification in the period when the hotel (Pine view) was built. “We are exploring legal options for some relief from the Supreme court too,” said Bhandari.

The additional chief secretary (TCP) on March 20 had already set up a committee, comprising town and country planner (headquarters), a senior scientist from MoEF, a professor of Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, (nominated by the director) and a senior environmental scientist of HP Pollution Control Board, New Shimla, for undertaking a joint inspection of such premises as per the orders of the NGT passed on December 7, 2017. The petition in the NGT was filed by Society for Preservation of Kasauli and its environs.

