Officer who probed Virbhadra shifted out three days after his CID posting by new govt

An additional SP-rank officer, who had probed former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh and his principal private secretary Subhash Ahluwalia in the ED cases, has been shifted out of the CID within three days of his new posting there.

Bhupender Negi was assistant director of ED in Shimla on deputation during the Congress regime and had probed cases against former CM and his private secretary. During the Congress regime, his deputation was cancelled pre-maturely, ostensible because of shortage of additional SP-rank officers in the state government. The BJP, then in the Opposition, had raised the issue of the officer’s alleged victimisation in the state Assembly.

Later, he was posted to border areas of Chamba. When BJP returned to power, Negi was posted as additional SP (intelligence) in the state CID against the post of SP, but within three days, he has now been sent to the police headquarters. On Monday, the government posted Bhagat Thakur, an officer who had served the CID during the Congress regime, to replace Negi.

However, on Wednesday afternoon, the government withdrew orders on Bhagat Thakur and instead posted Sandeep Bhardwaj, SP (welfare), as SP (intelligence) in the CID. Bhardwaj has served as ADC to the Governor for nine years. Meanwhile, the state government again ordered posting and transfers of over a dozen state administrative officers, several of them already transferred twice or thrice during the new regime.

