Nurpur tragedy overshadows BJP executive meet in Himachal

Ruling BJP’s three-day executive and state’s core committee meeting, which began on Monday, was on Tuesday overshadowed by Nurpur tragedy.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Lok Sabha MP from Kangra Shanta Kumar flew to Nurpur to visit the local hospital and met survivors and grief-stricken families.

The party leaders also held a condolence meeting for the 23 children who had lost their lives in the bus accident.

Meanwhile, the BJP meeting adopted a political resolution giving full marks to the government led by Jai Ram Thakur on new initiatives in its first 100 days. “The government has been able to restore faith of the people in the governance and take new initiatives. The party thanks the people and the national leadership for change in the state,” BJP chief spokesman Randhir Sharma told the media at Mandi.

For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App