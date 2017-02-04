Not a professional politician, but a social worker: HP CM Virbhadra Singh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source:PTI/file) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source:PTI/file)

Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh Saturday said he was never interested in politics and claimed that former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi “gave him the responsibility to serve the people of the state”.

While addressing a gathering at Dadasiba in Kangra, Singh said, “I am not a professional politician and never wanted to step in to politics but late Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi gave me the responsibility to serve the people of Himachal Pradesh. I am a social worker”.

“There are many who come and go and find no mention in history. Very few create history and are remembered throughout the ages for the service they render. Dr YS Parmar, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi were in the list of such persons, who did a lot for Himachal Pradesh,” he said.