Shimla: Nigerian held with heroin worth Rs 4 crore

THE HIMACHAL Pradesh police Monday claimed to have busted a gang of drug smugglers with international connections and was involved in supplying drugs at the tourists, both Indians and foreigners, in Kullu-Manali. As part of the drive, the police arrested a Nigerian national, Okechiku, 34, who was nabbed from New Delhi by a police party led by Manikaran police post in-charge Dhaya Ram.

DGP Sanjay Kumar said, “The police have recovered 1.5 kg of heroine, which has a market value of Rs 4 crore, from his possession. He has been brought back to Kullu for detailed interrogation.”

Kumar said that earlier, one Praveen Kumar Sambal , hailing from Odisha, was nabbed with 15 gm of drugs in Manikaran area on February 11.

Acting on information given by this accused, a police party was sent to Delhi to raid the hide-out of his ‘seniors’, who were providing him supplies for further sale in Kullu district. The arrested Nigerian national was earlier also arrested by the Manali police in October 2014 with cocaine, but a local court acquitted him in July 2015.

“Since then, he had been a main supplier of heroine and other drugs, which he used to smuggle from Afghanistan and then supply to Kullu Manali to meet the demand of the tourists,” said Kullu SP Padam Singh.