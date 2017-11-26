NGT construction ban: Left wing organisations oppose, threatens direct action in Shimla

Sabha termed the 145-page NGT order as anti-people and against the interest of the poor, middle-class and government employees. Sabha termed the 145-page NGT order as anti-people and against the interest of the poor, middle-class and government employees.

Just over a week after NGT banned all new constructions in Shimla’s green-belt and core areas imposing legal restrictions on regularisation of illegal buildings, Shimla Nagrik Sabha, a left-wing body opposed the move.

The Nagrik Sabha, also part of a coordination committee of the capital city and its peripheral area house owners, had led a struggle for regularisation of all unauthorised constructions in the town and areas which were merged in the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

In a meeting on Sunday, Sabha termed the 145-page NGT order as anti-people and against the interest of the poor, middle-class and government employees who had built their houses investing their hard-earned savings. “The decision is neither beneficial to Shimla’s future nor will it serve any purpose to protect its environment. It’s also direct inference in the functioning of the government departments and statutory bodies. Not only in Shimla it will also adversely affect other hill towns,” said Vijender Mehra, president Shimla Nagrik Sabha.

The members of the coordination committee resolved to hold a detailed meeting of the residents and house owners who will be affected by the NGT order in the first week of December, and submit a memorandum to the Chief Secretary asking for filing a review petition in the NGT.

The NGT in its order, after a six-year-long litigation, initiated by Yogendra Mohan Sengupta, a Shimla citizen, had imposed a complete ban on new constructions stressing that the city’s carrying capacity has already been exceeded. The order came on the recommendations of an expert panel, which was set up by the tribunal to study the holding capacity of the town.

The construction of new buildings, which if allowed in the areas, beyond green-belt and core areas should not exceed beyond two stories and attic. Regularisation of the unauthorised buildings if done will attract Rs 5 lakh per sq ft penalty for residential and institutional buildings and Rs 10,000 per sq ft of commercial structures.

Meanwhile, the state government seems to have started dragging its feet on the NGT orders and proposed to seek additional time from NGT to implement the orders. The NGT has given a three months timeframe to the TCP to prepare development plans for the town, which has not been done for past four decades.

The NGT has also imposed a ban on all types of residential, commercial and institutional construction within three metres of state or national highways throughout the state.

