NGT ban on new ban on constructions in Shimla: Leftist groups oppose move, say stir planned

WITHIN 10 days of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banning all new constructions in Shimla’s green-belt and core areas and imposed legal restrictions on regularisation of illegal buildings, opposition to the move has come to the fore, mainly from leftist organisation Shimla Nagrik Sabha.

Sabha, which is also part of a coordination committee of Shimla and its peripheral areas’ house owners’ coordination committee, had earlier led a protest for regularisation of all unauthorised constructions in the town and areas, which were merged in the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

At a meeting held here Sunday, Sabha termed the 145-page order of the NGT as anti-people and against the interests of poor, middle-class sections and also government employees who had built their houses investing their hard-earned savings, or having raised loans.

“The decision is neither beneficial to Shimla’s future nor will it serve any purpose to protect the environment. It will also adversely affect other hill towns,” said Vijender Mehra, president, Shimla Nagrik Sabha.

