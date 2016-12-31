New Year eve rush in Shimla: Driven by snow charm, tourists make a beeline

At the Ridge on Friday. Express At the Ridge on Friday. Express

Overcoming the hassles faced at ATMs and banks after demonestisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes, New Year revellers appear to have headed to the hills, including Shimla, Kullu-Manali and Dharamshala even as the local meteorological centre Friday predicted snowfall on December 31, or January 4 and 5. Many young tourists and honeymooners say they were driven by the hopes of a snowfall to see Shimla donning a white colour. If it could snow on the Christmas Day and surprise the tourists and locals, why can’t it be so on December 31, says Akash Gupta, a young tourist from Delhi.

Contrary to the fears of the hoteliers about demonetisation hitting the footfall this week, Shimla was almost 85 per cent packed till Friday evening. Reports from Manali and Dharamshala/McLeodganj were also encouraging. Places like Chail, Kasauli, Naldehra, Kufri and Fagu too look packed. What has added to the enthusiasm is the local meteorological centre’s forecast about chances of snowfall on the first day of the New year. If doesn’t happen on January 1, it should happen on January 4 and 5, Met officials say.

Vijay Sharma, general manager at the Himachal government-owned HPTDC, says, “There is at least two per cent rise in the number of tourists booking at the HPTDC hotels at Manali. We are, perhaps, almost packed at main units located at important tourists destinations. The response is really really good.” Shimla’s Mall Road and Ridge, the popular tourist points in the state capital, have already seen the crowd swelling in past three days. A winter carnival organised by the state’s tourism department with a leading FM channel at the Ridge has become the biggest attraction for the tourists and locals.

Shimla’s Superintendent of Police D W Negi announced Thursday that the police would be at the service of the tourists. “No vehicle will be challaned in the town till January 1, 2017 and police, both plainclothes and uniformed, have been deployed in full strength to assist the tourists and make their movement comfortable. More parking areas have been opened to the tourists even on restricted and sealed roads to avoid inconvenience. The policemen have been told to be courteous and polite to every single visitor in the town,” he said.

To handle the rush of the revellers, more than 400 policemen have been deployed, starting from Shoghi to Dhalli chowk and Panthaghati to Jutogh. There are 45 police CCTV cameras, besides mobile cameras and public address system to guide tourists. For security, a dog squad, Rapid Action Force and bomb disposal squad have been deployed to keep a watch on suspicious elements. Traffic police, which have been given new dresses and equipment, will also assist the tourists, said Negi.

Commissioner (Tourism) Mohan Chauhan said, “Since the New Year event fell on the weekend, Himachal Pradesh hopes to make big gains. The hotel industry has also seen a lot of enthusiasm after the Christmas snowfall. Demonetisation impact seems to have gone by and people want to celebrate the New Year eve with all fun and frolic in the hills. We will play good hosts.”

Local hotels have also rolled out special packages for the tourists and offered cashless transactions to make it easier for them. Taxi operators say the business has picked up in the past one week after the snowfall on December 25. Dipping mercury Minimum temperature in Shimla was 6.3 degree C on Friday, which is expected to dip to 5 degree C on Saturday, the New Year eve and further to 2 degree C on January 1 says the latest weather bulletin.