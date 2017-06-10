Nadda to Virbhadra Singh: Stop ‘management’ to save chair

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (File) Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (File)

SAYING THAT Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was on his way out from the power after the next Assembly polls, Union Health Minister J P Nadda Friday said he (CM) should stop ‘management’ to save his chair. It was high time for him to take a call on moral grounds and quit the post, said Nadda.

Addressing a press conference, after spending two days to kick-start the campaign for Shimla Municipal Corporation elections, Nadda alleged that there was no government worth its name in Himachal Pradesh.

“The Chief Minister has no time for the people and the state. He has spent all four-and-a-half years in maneuvering things to save his chair amid a wave of corruption charges. If there is any morality left in him, he should resign. The people of the state have already made up their mind to vote BJP to the power to get rid of the present government, which was unable to utilise funds sanctioned by the Centre for several development projects, both for the state and Shimla,” Nadda said.

It was strange, said Nadda, how the Congress had chosen to be “quiet” on the CBI and ED cases that the CM was facing. Nadda levelled serious allegations against the state government for not expediting some major health sector projects.

