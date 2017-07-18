Murdered forest guard’s grandmother to get lifetime salary

There have been widespread protests in the area over the killing of the young guard. It is alleged that he was killed/murdered by the forest mafia. (Representational Image) There have been widespread protests in the area over the killing of the young guard. It is alleged that he was killed/murdered by the forest mafia. (Representational Image)

IN A move aimed at reaching out to dependents of Forest Guard Hoshiar Singh, who was found tied to a tree in the forests of Karsog in Mandi district, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday decided to provide an amount equivalent to the salary of the late Hoshiar Singh to his grandmother, Hirdi Devi, the only survivor in his family. The amount would be available to her as long as she lives as a special case, said the government.

There have been widespread protests in the area over the killing of the young guard. It is alleged that he was killed/murdered by the forest mafia. Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh presided over the meeting. The Cabinet also decided to implement the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for procurement of apples this year. It is estimated that 10 per cent of the total production, i.e. 55,849 MT, would be procured under MIS through government agencies, including HIMFED and HPMC, at their own level. The procurement price was fixed at Rs 6.75 per kg instead of the last year’s rate of Rs 6.50.

The decision was taken to give Rs 120-crore grant-in-aid to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation for employee pension fund from the government of Himachal Pradesh for regular payment of pension liabilities to these employees.

The Cabinet gave its nod to fill up the posts of environment science lecturers at government degree colleges where student enrolment is thousand or more, from the 2018-19 academic session. This was decided to create awareness among students for preservation of the environment. The Cabinet has also decided to start education as a new subject at the undergraduate level at 13 government degree colleges in the state along with creation and filling up of 13 posts of assistant professor for the subject of Education on contract.

