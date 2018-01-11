Kotkhai rape, murder & custodial death: CBI gets more time to investigate case

According to CBI insiders, the agency did not get enough cooperation from the state government during the investigation. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives) According to CBI insiders, the agency did not get enough cooperation from the state government during the investigation. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Wednesday submitted a fresh report to the High Court regarding the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl at Kotkhai stating that the agency is yet to resolve the case and needs more time.

A special high court bench comprising acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Sandeep Sharma allowed the agency to complete the investigation and submit its report on March 28.

According to CBI insiders, the agency did not get enough cooperation from the state government during the investigation.

The incident which took place in July created a huge uproar in the state.

Six people were arrested on charges of rape and murder. All of them are now on bail. The CBI had also arrested all eight members of the SIT and former SP Shimla in connection with the custodial death case of one of the suspect.

