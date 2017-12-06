Kotkhai rape case ‘dented’ police image, says DGP Somesh Goyal

Police personnel during a rehearsal ahead of the Himachal Police Raising Day function, at Ridge in Shimla. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) Police personnel during a rehearsal ahead of the Himachal Police Raising Day function, at Ridge in Shimla. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Somesh Goyal on Tuesday admitted that rape and murder of a schoolgirl in Kotkhai, and later the custodial death of a suspect in that case, Suraj Singh, severely dented the image of the state police.

“Police have to take some hard lessons from recent incidents, and refurbish their image. It’s a challenge, and opportunity too,” said Goyal, who was speaking to mediapersons at the Ridge, after giving final touches to Raising Day function slated for December 7 and 8.

Currently, nine police officials, including eight members of the SIT set-up to investigate rape and murder of 16-year old schoolgirl,are lodged in the jail after their arrests by the CBI in the Kotkhai case. Two other infamous cases including that of Hoshiar Singh, a forest guard’s murder allgedly by the forest mafia, and three policemen at Mandi (Sadar) police station making an alleged unsuccessful bid to extract a bribe Rs 20 lakh from a Haryana youth, have been given to CBI for probe after HC intervention. In this backdrop, the police aims to showcase its past achievements at the Raising Day function.

Goyal said the police have some latest innovations in cyber crime and online citizens’ friendly services “Literature and pamphlets are made available to citizens educating them as how to lodge their complaints, report crime or send alerts to the police /cyber crime cell ,which now has highly skilled professionals”, DGP said .

Goyal said he had been interacting with police officers on daily basis to ask them to discharge their functions impartially, and not get influenced by any other factor except the call of duty. There is need for more pro-active steps to restore the police image, and increase accessibility to the public. He informed that around 30 police officials will soon be sent for a specialised training with the CBI to upgrade the skills of the cyber crime cell.

