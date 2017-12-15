Kotkhai rape and murder case: After four months, CBI announces reward of Rs 10 lakh for ‘information’

A protest at Mall Road in Shimla on Thursday. (Express Photo: Pradeep Kumar) A protest at Mall Road in Shimla on Thursday. (Express Photo: Pradeep Kumar)

Four months after it took over the investigation into the Kotkhai rape and murder case, the CBI on Friday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any person providing credible information relating to the case.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation has announced a reward of Rs.10 lakh to anyone from general public for providing credible information resulting in arrest of real culprits in a case relating to rape and murder of a minor girl, who was a class X student at Government senior second day school, Mahasru and went missing on July 4,” said a CBI spokesman.

A 16-year old school girl was raped and murdered in Shimla in July, triggering a massive public outrage. The case had also become a major election issue in Himachal Pradesh, which went to polls on November 9.

The CBI’s move to seek public information on the culprits in the case clearly shows that the agency has not been able to solve the rape and murder mystery despite repeated warnings by the High Court to show progress in the matter.

All the five suspects are on the bail while eight of the nine SIT members are in the jail on charges of death of suspect Suraj Singh, 29, caused in the custody.

The victim, as per CBI, had left her school on July 4 at about 4.30 p.m. She did not reach home and her dead body was recovered two days later from the forest area of Hailalla, Kotkhai.

The spokesman said, “Information can be given to CBI over telephone/mobile numbers 91-9650394782, 8219885920, 8219893590, Landline No.011-24368637, 24368640 (SP, CBI, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-), Mobile 9870530011 and emailspscu2del@cbi.gov.in. The name and details of the Informant will be kept secret.”

The case was transferred to the CBI on the High Court’s orders after widespread protests and later custodial death of Suraj Singh. A mob had set Kotkhai police station afire on July 18.

The CBI has already filed a chargesheet against eight policemen including IGP Zahur Zaidi wherein it had claimed that five accused, now on bail, were wrongly framed in the case.

