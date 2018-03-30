Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorje gets Govt nod for Sikkim visit

Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorje Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorje

The central government has allowed 17th Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorje to visit Sikkim, acceding to a long-standing demand of Tibetans. He will not, however, be able to visit Rumtek monastery, sources said.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted its approval for the visit ahead of a ‘Thank You India’ event that begins here Saturday .

Followers of the 17th Karmapa had been on a hunger strike for the past two years and had written several letters to the government seeking permission for the visit to Sikkim. The Centre had initially imposed restrictions on the Karmapa’s visit outside Dharamshala, but later relaxed them to permit his visit to Bihar. Allowing him to visit Sikkim was seen as another positive move by the Centre. However, the main purpose of the 17th Karmapa’s visit to Sikkim was a visit to Rumtek. The 17th Karmapa may visit Sikkim in April or May, sources said.

The Karmapa office declined to comment on the Rumtek issue. “Unless we get the notification, it’s not fair to respond. We have seen media reports quoting CCS about the permission. It’s a good gesture anyway, if so,” said an official.

