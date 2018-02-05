Janjehli sub-division issue: Congress government misled High Court, says Jai Ram Thakur

After THE Himachal Pradesh High Court’s decision to set aside opening of new sub-division at Janjehli, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Sunday tried to pacify miffed constituents of Seraj by assuring them “full justice in the matter”. He, however, blamed the earlier Congress government for filing a wrong affidavit in the High Court which had resulted in the decision goning against the residents of Janjehli.

“Congress government before issuing a notification had submitted an affidavit in High Court containing distorted facts. As result of this, the court issued the orders of scrapping of the SDM office at Janjehli , and also a sub-tehsil at Chatri. The government will soon approach the court and place before it its version as well,” he said advising the residents to trust in him and maintain calm.

Jai Ram Thakur said there was no fault of the incumbent government as whatever has happened was due the false affidavit filed by the previous government in the court.

